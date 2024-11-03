Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,970 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $261,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Hubbell by 124.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $425.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $274.42 and a 12 month high of $461.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.78.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.38.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

