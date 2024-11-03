Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 9,201 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 114.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,556 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7,422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,359,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after buying an additional 1,340,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,072,000 after buying an additional 1,024,931 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $22,732,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 6,830.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 405,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

OVV stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

