Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,552 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,017.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 71,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

