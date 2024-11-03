Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 113,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of ETHE opened at $21.14 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

