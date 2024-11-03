Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $161.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 169.63%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

