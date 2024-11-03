Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $88.58 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $67.45 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

