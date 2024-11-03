Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 704 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $276.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.00 and a beta of 1.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $167.13 and a 52 week high of $308.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.53.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.92.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

