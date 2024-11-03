Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 304.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

