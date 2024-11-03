Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 19,927 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FQAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $406,000.

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

