Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 414.0% in the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 425,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 342,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 1,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,212 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 815.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 268,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,398,000 after buying an additional 251,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 65.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

KMPR opened at $62.43 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

