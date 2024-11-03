abrdn plc Invests $6.75 Million in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,487,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000. abrdn plc owned 0.25% of Geron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Geron by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Geron by 870.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American Trust bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Geron Price Performance

NASDAQ GERN opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.52. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.