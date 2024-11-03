abrdn plc Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 942,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,424,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,335 shares of company stock worth $14,706,082. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $330.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $337.72.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.29%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

