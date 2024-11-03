abrdn plc Sells 782 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $229.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $148.50 and a 52-week high of $232.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

