abrdn plc Buys 31,276 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,276 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Datadog by 216.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 70.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,195,685.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,985.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,928 shares of company stock valued at $63,079,091. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $123.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.91, a P/E/G ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Datadog from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

