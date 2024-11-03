abrdn plc Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 114.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 143.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,122. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $16,890,717. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TYL opened at $602.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $588.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.56 and a fifty-two week high of $631.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 109.99, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

