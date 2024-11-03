abrdn plc Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

abrdn plc raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,426 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $34.49 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

