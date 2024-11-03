abrdn plc Lowers Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,571 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 28.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $546,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,635.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $546,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,635.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $1,184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at $37,822,574.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,937,773. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PCVX. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $107.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.87. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

