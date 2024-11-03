abrdn plc Purchases Shares of 232,830 IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 232,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.31% of IDEAYA Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.