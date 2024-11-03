Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,736,000 after acquiring an additional 382,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 116.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,771 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,836,000 after buying an additional 264,708 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,233,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

