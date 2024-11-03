argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $620.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on argenx from $533.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.78.

ARGX stock opened at $595.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -676.80 and a beta of 0.63. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $610.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.81.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 620.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of argenx by 590.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 51.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 73.3% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

