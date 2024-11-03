Creative Planning Sells 820 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $443,049.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,669. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $39,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,343.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $443,049.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,669. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,994 shares of company stock worth $523,790. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.1 %

HWC opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.25. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.