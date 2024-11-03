argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $606.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $497.00 to $606.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.78.

Get argenx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

argenx Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $595.58 on Friday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $610.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.81.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,465,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 119,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.