Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $6,946,855.74 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 34,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $6,946,855.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,332,201.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,219 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $289,902.58.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,498 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $313,261.76.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $194.71 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $239.88. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 218.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.86 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 75.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

