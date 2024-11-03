argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARGX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $540.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of argenx from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.78.

Get argenx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARGX

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $595.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.81. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $610.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.80 and a beta of 0.63.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that argenx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in argenx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,609,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in argenx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 617,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,535,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in argenx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,079,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.