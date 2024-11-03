Sylebra Capital Llc Sells 32,031 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 32,031 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $6,257,255.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,021,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,259,401.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17.

Impinj Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $194.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.78 and a beta of 1.82. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $103,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $25,747,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $30,116,000.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

