BWS Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. ATN International has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 70.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 24.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

