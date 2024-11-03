Payoneer Global (PAYO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Payoneer Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $8.46 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

In other Payoneer Global news, CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500 in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.93.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

