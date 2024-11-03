R Preston Feight Sells 27,191 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PACCAR stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,590,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

