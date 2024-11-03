Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $119.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

