This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Northwest Pipe’s 8K filing here.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Further Reading