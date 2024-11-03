abrdn plc Boosts Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 381.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528,581 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 3.96% of uniQure worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 350,291 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in uniQure by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in uniQure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.90. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

