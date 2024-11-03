abrdn plc Purchases 16,300 Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE LOMA opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.31.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.