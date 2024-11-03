On October 21, 2024, TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) revealed a significant amendment to its Articles of Incorporation. The Board of Directors, in alignment with the company’s Articles of Incorporation and bylaws, approved the increase in the authorized number of common shares by ten billion. This adjustment elevates the total authorized common shares to twenty-five billion, all of which will uphold the existing rights, powers, and privileges as outlined in the amended Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws.

A complete copy of the Articles of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation has been included as Exhibit 3.43 in the related SEC filing.

Furthermore, as part of the Form 8-K submission, TPT Global Tech listed the following exhibits:– Exhibit 3.43: Articles of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

The filing also includes the necessary signature from Stephen J. Thomas, III, Chief Executive Officer of TPT Global Tech, who signed the report on behalf of the registrant, as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The document was officially signed on November 1, 2024.

This adjustment in the number of authorized common shares highlights TPT Global Tech’s strategic approach towards enhancing its capital structure for potential future growth and development opportunities.

TPT Global Tech, Inc operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication, technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service, technology platform as a service, cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network.

