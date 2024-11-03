BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 90.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,761 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,390.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,831,544 shares of company stock valued at $150,128,821. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BBIO stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.