On October 28, Reed’s, Inc. (NYSE: REED) reported significant changes within its board of directors. John J. Bello and Louis Imbrogno, Jr., key board members, tendered their resignations. Mr. Bello, who previously held the position of Chairman and was a member of the operating committee, as well as Mr. Imbrogno, who served on the governance committee and audit committee, relinquished their positions. Additionally, on October 29, Thomas W. Kosler stepped down from his role as the Chair of the audit committee.

In other recent developments, the company announced on October 10, 2024, that Whitebox Multi-Strategy Partners, LP, Whitebox Relative Value Partners, LP, Pandora Select Partners, LP, and Whitebox GT Fund, LP transferred their entire interests in eight secured promissory notes (the “Notes”) of Reed’s to Reed’s majority stockholder, D&D Source of Life Holding Ltd. These Notes, backed by customary affirmative and negative covenants and potential events of default, are secured by the majority of Reed’s assets, which include all intellectual property.

Norman E. Snyder, Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of Reed’s, signed the report on November 1, 2024, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company highlighted these recent changes as part of its continuous efforts to navigate the evolving landscape of its operations.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

