Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission its entry into a significant service agreement with V GALLANT SDN BHD, a Malaysian private company. The service agreement, finalized on October 29, 2024, entails the engagement of V Gallant for its generative AI solutions and AI digital human technology services by Treasure Global.

As per the terms outlined in the Agreement, Treasure Global will compensate V Gallant a total sum of USD16,000,000 for the services and all related hardware and software. The contract stipulates that the services are slated to commence on October 29, 2024, and will remain in effect until December 31, 2025. However, the Agreement may be prolonged or brought to a close earlier if mutually agreed upon or if either party terminates the contract due to breaches or defaults.

The specifics of the Agreement are disclosed in full within Exhibit 10.1 attached to the filing. This exhibit, along with the filing, outlines the detailed terms and conditions of the collaboration between Treasure Global Inc and V Gallant SDN BHD.

In compliance with SEC guidelines, Treasure Global also detailed the financial statement and exhibits associated with the filing. This includes Exhibit 10.1, which contains the Service Agreement dated October 29, 2024, between Treasure Global Inc and V Gallant SDN BHD, as well as the Cover Page Interactive Data File.

Signed on behalf of Treasure Global Inc by Carlson Thow, the Chief Executive Officer, the filing also meets the regulatory signature requirements mandated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This agreement represents a significant milestone for Treasure Global as it seeks to leverage the expertise and services of V Gallant towards enhancing its AI capabilities and digital human technology offerings.

