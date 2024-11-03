International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $3.20 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 566.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

