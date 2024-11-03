82,408 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $128,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

