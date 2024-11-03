Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $413.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Westwind Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 800.1% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,610 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after buying an additional 195,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,692,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,257 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $319.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace has a 52 week low of $253.49 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.63.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

