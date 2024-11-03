Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 139,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWO opened at $44.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

