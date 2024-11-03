Wedbush Issues Positive Outlook for Floor & Decor Earnings

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.24.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND opened at $103.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $24,791,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,063,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,806,000 after purchasing an additional 73,448 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 166.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

