Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,146,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,369,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,619,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,291,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,759 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,515,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,061,296,000 after purchasing an additional 485,873 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 20,008,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,214,222,000 after buying an additional 2,359,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,993,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,085,427,000 after buying an additional 2,594,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.23.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $222.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

