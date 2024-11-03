Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $222.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $212.92 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.23.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

