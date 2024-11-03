Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ball by 114.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Ball by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,495,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ball by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,951,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ball by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,720,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,864,000 after acquiring an additional 99,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BALL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Ball Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.