abrdn plc Purchases 54,713 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,713 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,322,615,000 after acquiring an additional 541,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after buying an additional 1,773,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,534,000 after buying an additional 124,761 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,419,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,951,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,917 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.78 and a beta of 0.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

