Raymond James & Associates Has $4.69 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,742 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 97,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

