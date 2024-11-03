General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in General Dynamics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $292.99 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $238.31 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

