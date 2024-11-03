Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,754 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 40.3% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 10.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 285.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Insperity by 14.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 19.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $119.40.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

