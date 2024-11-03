Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,703,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,640,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,830,846.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 4,307,400 shares of company stock worth $137,242,347 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

PBF stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.61%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

