UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in UDR were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 5.82. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. UDR’s payout ratio is 459.47%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

